Landmark band prepare for Leeds date

Fresh from a breakthrough 2016 which saw them complete work on their debut album tipped American indie rockers Hippo Campus are heading for this country to play some gigs and win some new friends.

‘Landmark’ will be released on Transgressive Records on February 24 and is headed by new song ‘Way it goes’ and its accompanying music video.

The single follows Hippo Campus’ recent critically acclaimed AA-side release ‘Boyish/Monsoon’, which marked the band’s first studio recordings in over a year and picked up substantial support from the likes of Annie Mac, Greg James, Huw Stephens, Steve Lamacq, NPR and more, while the tracks currently sit on over 1,000,000 combined Spotify streams.

One of the band’s most immediate songs to date, ‘Way it goes’ is an exploration of the human condition and self perception, while considering the idea that the culture of cool is rapidly becoming something of a religion in its own right.

The band’s forthcoming debut album was written and recorded over the past 12 months and produced by the fast-rising BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Francis & The Lights, Low).

Eschewing any of the band’s critically acclaimed previous works, ‘Landmark’ is a collection of 13 brand new Hippo Campus songs - a debut in the truest sense and one that musically uncovers a series of fresh sounds from the group. While a strong grasp remains on their classic songwriting capabilities, another is held for experimentation and sonic discovery.

Hippo Campus are building a reputation as a live band as well with a Leeds Festival appearance behind them and they are on their way to the city again, appearing at Belgrave Music Hall on Tuesday, January 17.