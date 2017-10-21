Junkyard Jazz ready to be unveiled at Leeds gig

Trudy And The Romance are back with another slice of their uniquely mutant 50s pop and backing it up by heading out on tour.

The three-piece are playing a support slot with legends The Fall, but will be doing the headlining themselves in Leeds when they play a gig at the Lending Room on Wednesday, November 15.

They are also readying the release of their new ‘Junkyard Jazz’ EP in November. After hitting number 7 in the Spotify viral charts with last year’s indie disco smash ‘He Sings’, plus officially ranking as one of the most blogged about bands last year, the band’s new release arrives with eager anticipation.

With fans also including BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens & Phil Taggart and 6 Music’s Tom Ravenscroft and Steve Lamacq, many are quickly falling head over heels for these loved-up lads.

Somewhere among the daydreamers and heartbreakers, beauty queens and jock teens, Trudy and the Romance are looking to lure you into their suitably skewed, cinematic world.

On new single ‘Is There A Place I Can Go’, the trio’s dubbed ‘Mutant 50s Pop’ takes a more contemplative turn. The single is part of their Junkyard Jazz EP, which will be released through B3SCI on November 17.

From character creation to alter-ego exploration, Trudy’s overtly-romanticised, technicolour realm runs deep. Like David Lynch dicing and splicing Walt Disney film reels, Junkyard Jazz EP is a larger-than-life introduction to their saccharine sound, right through to the Grease-style illustrations by LA-based artist Hello Thunderpuss.

After a year of performing packed-out shows and numerous festivals across UK and France, the trio found their way into the pages of style magazines such as i-D, Wonderland and Nylon. They finished the year as part of DIY’s Class of 2017, NME’s ‘100 for 2017’ and 14th most blogged artist of 2016 on the Hype Machine Zeitgeist end of year list.

Their upcoming Junkyard Jazz EP - recorded in former vicarage, Stockport’s Eve studios with producer David Pye - takes its title from another genre they use to describe their seemingly hotchpotch influences.

“Our stuff’s like a collage and we’re trying to jigsaw it all together,” explains Olly.

“The songs on the EP are meant to be loose but compact. It ties together as a bunch of different little stories; Junkyard Jazz, a messy love.”