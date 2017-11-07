Dreadzone are in the zone again with upcoming gig in Leeds

Dreadzone, one of the most energetic, exciting and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene, are still going strong almost 25 years since they first emerged.

The band have steadily been releasing albums and progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own unique and inimitable take on dub since their inception in 1993.

They remain one of the best live bands around and will be proving it on an autumn tour of the UK that checks in at Leeds, at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday (November 11).

Heading into 2018, Dreadzone move forward as a five-piece, after parting ways with their guitarist after 10 years, and are focusing more on the electronic and dub elements of their stage show - a sound they developed in earlier years of Dreadzone.

Their old skool dread sound comes bubbling to the surface on new album ‘Dread Times’ which digs deep into their dub and reggae roots while still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

‘Dread Times’ is the band’s eighth studio album and the third release on their own Dubwiser label. The album stormed into the top 40 UK Official Album Charts on release – the first time the band have charted in over 20 years - and it also made the top 10 in the Indie and Dance Charts.