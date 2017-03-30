Breakout Stage acts announced for Slam Dunk Festival

With a line-up drawing to near completion, UK’s most celebrated pop-punk festival is delighted to add The Gospel Youth, Ocean Grove, Vukovi, Area 11, Sylar, Homebound, Casey and Makeout to the 2017 bill.

The newly added acts are set to perform on the new Breakout Stage, curated by Rock Sound Magazine at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival, which is taking place in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 28.

Hailing from Brighton, The Gospel Youth are made from members of past British pop-punk bands. Recently signed to Rise Records and set to release a new album later this year, they are certainly ones to watch.

Also appearing on the Breakout Stage are Australian nu-metallers Ocean Grove. Armed with heavy bass and influenced by the presence of electronic producer, Running Touch, they are set to breath life into nu-metal.

Experimental Scottish rockers Vukovi, who recently won hearts the hearts of many with the release of their blistering self-titled debut album, will also be joining this exciting wave of new acts.

Set to cause a storm at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival are Area 11. The energetic pop-punk band charted on both the UK Rock Chart and UK Album Chart last summer following the release of their album ‘Modern Synthesis’.

Hopeless Records gang Sylar are armed with heavy melodies and solid rock riffs as they appear alongside explosive pop-punk outfit Homebound.

In addition to these acts, Casey and Makeout are destined to make their own memories on the new Breakout stage with their debut Slam Dunk Festival performance.

Offering an unparalleled display of pop-punk movers and shakers across eight stages, Slam Dunk Festival is set to celebrate all things alternative as it welcomes incredible one-off anniversary performances from blistering headliners Enter Shikari, debut albums in full with American pop-rockers Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings, a special reunion performance from Madina Lake and the final-ever shows from We Are The Ocean.

Advance tickets, priced £44 or £49 with after party, are on sale from www.slamdunkmusic.com

FULL LINE-UP TO DATE:

Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Neck Deep, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Deaf Havana, Beartooth, Tonight Alive, We Are The Ocean, Crossfaith, Against Me!, The Bronx, With Confidence, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Waterparks, The Movielife, Frank Iero & The Patience, Decade, Zebrahead, Counterfeit, We The Kings, The Ataris, Fenix TX, Milk Teeth, The Maine, Cute Is What We Aim For, Memphis May Fire, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Madina Lake, Set It Off, Citizen, Black Foxxes, Turnover, Crime In Stereo, Seaway, Fort Hope, SHVPES, Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor, WSTR, Like Pacific, Puppy, Sorority Noise, The Gospel Youth, Stray From The Path, Ocean Grove, I Prevail, Vukovi, Ice Nine Kills, Area 11, Oceans Ate Alaska, Sylar, Too Close To Touch, Casey, Makeout, MC Lars.