TV Highlights AND TRAILER: Blue Planet II and Living The Dream

Blue Planet II Sunday, BBC One, 8pm

A generation on from the BBC Natural History Unit’s series The Blue Planet, Blue Planet II uses breakthroughs in marine science and cutting-edge technology to explore new worlds and reveal the very latest discoveries.

This landmark seven-part series will bring viewers face to face with unexpected new landscapes and introduce compelling contemporary stories from our ocean.

Over the course of more than four years, the Blue Planet II team have mounted 125 expeditions, visited 39 countries, filmed across every ocean and spent over 6,000 hours diving underwater to bring us closer than ever before to the captivating lives of some of the most extraordinary sea creatures.

The first episode, One Ocean, takes us on a journey from the intense heat of the tropics to our planet’s frozen poles. Life has spread to almost every part of the oceans, but there are many different worlds here and each presents unique challenges.

In the tropics, dolphins surf for what looks like sheer pleasure. A baby dolphin learns how to rub against a particular coral which may have medicinal propertie and s, a tuskfish uses an anvil to open clams.

Living The Dream

But our ocean system is changing. Ocean currents help maintain a climate favourable for life... but for how much longer?

Living The Dream, Sky 1 & Now TV, Thursday, 9pm

Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp star in this new comedy drama, a Sky Original Production from the award-winning makers of Cold Feet.Ever thought of packing it all in for a life in the sun? Well, that’s what Mal (Glenister), Jen (Sharp) and their two kids do when they swap rainy Yorkshire for the Sunshine State.

Their dream is to run a booming RV park in Florida but it soon becomes clear that they aren’t going to be living the dream they had hoped for. Mal’s bought a neglected site that he has big ideas to renovate, but the park’s eccentric residents are determined to scupper his plans.

Seventeen-year-old Tina (Outlander’s Rosie Day) and 15-year-old Freddie (Game of Thrones’s Brenock O’Connor) soon discover that American high school is no picnic either, and Jen realises she will have to fight if she’s to escape the clutches of the neighbourhood’s desperate housewives.

In the first episode, the Pembertons touch down in America with high hopes. But all plans for a dream life start to go down the pan when Jen realises the park they’ve bought is nothing like it looked in the pictures.