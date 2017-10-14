TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best of those other boxes under you telly. . .

BBC iPlayer: Louis Theroux: Dark States

America’s love affair with prescription painkillers has led to widespread dependency on opiates. But following a crackdown on their over-prescription, where does this leave the two million Americans who have developed a habit for these high-strength painkillers?

BBC Three: Ronny Chieng: International Student

When American student Craig enrols and is placed in International House he just wants to party... but Ronny and his friends need to study. Nothing Ronny says can persuade Craig to stop, and before they know it, the partying has caused a total breakdown in house relations. Comedy.

Sky Box Sets : Quantico: Seasons 1-2

This compelling drama follows a diverse group of recruits who arrive at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia, for training. But things take a shocking turn when one of them is accused of masterminding the biggest terrorist attack on New York City since 9/11.

Amazon Video: StartUp Season 2

Season two of StartUp picks up on the streets of Miami following the takeover of GenCoin, an unregulated global cryptocurrency. With their startup now in the hands of the Russian Mob, our unlikely trio reinvest in their partnership and launch an exciting new endeavor.

Netflix: Mindhunter

This long awaited crime drama from David Fincher (director of Gone Girl and Fight Club) has been renewed for a second season before the first has even aired. The story follows two FBI agents in 1979, who interview and get into the minds of serial killers to get an understanding of how criminals think, applying their knowledge to ongoing cases.

Sky Cinema: Fences (2016, Sky 12)

After sweeping Tony Award-winning success on Broadway, Denzel Washington brings August Wilson’s iconic play to the silver screen.

As well as directing, Washington reprises his role as Troy Maxson, a fiftysomething family man living with loving, devoted wife Rose (a stunning, Oscar®-winning Viola Davis) and son Cory (Jovan Adepo) in 1950s Pittsburgh.

To begin with, he seems content with his modest lot, but bit by bit bitterness about past disappointment bubbles uncomfortably to the surface. Also making the jump from the stage to screen are Stephen Henderson as Troy’s loyal best friend Bono, Russell Hornsby as older son Lyons, and Mykelti Williamson.