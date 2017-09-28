TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The gems from the schedules, unearthed by Stuart Chandler...

Saturday Mash-Up! BBC Two & CBBC, Saturday, 9am

Who will become a candidate for astronaut training?

The interactive entertainment show, Saturday Mash-Up! crash-lands onto CBBC and BBC Two. Fronted by Yasmin Evans, Jonny Nelson and Hacker T. Dog, Saturday Mash-Up! marks the riotous return of children’s live programming to weekend television.

Doc Martin, ITV, Wednesday, 9pm

Martin is left holding the baby when Louisa has to take Year Six pupils sailing. He has to collect James from nursery every afternoon, but with surgery hours Martin is constantly late. He strikes a deal with Mel Hendy (Rosie Ede) at the nursery to bring James home for a fee.

Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?, BBC Two, Sunday, 9pm

Life in the modern army.

It’s the final. The remaining candidates are on Florida’s Space Coast to face the toughest tests of the entire selection process. The question astronaut Chris Hadfield wants the tests to answer is this: would I want this person in the seat next to me waiting for launch?

F1 Malaysian Grand Prix Live, Channel Four, Sunday, 7.35am

Live coverage of qualifying from the Sepang Circuit, Malaysia. In 2016, the Mercedes drivers locked out the front row but Hamilton and Bottas are sure to face a tough challenge as Ferrari look to recover from crashing out at the start of the race two weeks ago in Singapore.

Army: Behind The New Frontlines, BBC Two, Tuesday, 9pm

In episode one of this three-part documentary series the Army returns to Iraq, where they have a bloody history. Now they’re helping the Iraqis defeat the so-called Islamic State. As the battle for Mosul begins, this series opener follows British soldiers operating behind the frontlines.