Ten top things to do w/c June 29

1. Cleckheaton Folk Festival

Various venues, Cleckheaton town centre, June 30-July 2.

Folk dancing and street entertainment, and fringe events for all the family. Includes concerts, singarounds, workshops, music sessions, ceilidh, fringe events, dance sides, street entertainment, craft fair and a family fu day on Sunday. One of the biggest events in Kirklees, the festival attracts thousands of visitors to Cleckheaton from right across the country. See the website for more details of who’s playing where and when.

Tickets: Cleckheaton Folk Festival

2. Summer Harmonies 2017 with Batley Community Choir

Batley Town Hall, Market Place, Saturday, July 1, 7.15pm

An evening of music hosted by Batley Community Choir, featuring special guests, Gawthorpe Brass ‘85 Youth Band and Batley Parish School Singing Group. All profits from this concert will be donated to More in Common Batley and Spen.

Tickets: Tel. 01484 225755 dewsbury.boxoffice@kirklees.gov.uk

3. Let’s Hang On

Theatre Royal Wakefield, Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm

This award-winning production, endorsed by Frankie Valli himself, celebrates the music of one of popular music’s most successful bands of all time.

Take a step back in time with an anthology of classic hits including Grease, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and many more, climaxing with a spectacular finale of, of course, Let’s Hang On! Complete with a brand new stage design for 2017, prepare for an electric atmosphere and don’t be surprised to find yourself on your feet and dancing before the night is over.

Tickets: 01924 211 311 or Theatre Royal Wakefield

4. Summer Music

Greenhead Park Bandstand, Sunday, July 2, 2-4pm

Slick Stick Sambastic, Huddersfield’s community samba band, make a first appearance on the Greenhead Park bandstand as part of the Friends of Greenhead Park 2017 season of summer afternoon concerts. Slick Stick Sambastic play traditional and modern styles of music on Brazilian percussion instruments and regularly perform at local events including Marsden Imbolc, Slaithwaite Moonraking and Huddersfield St Patrick’s Day Parade. You may not want to sit down, but if you do limited seating is available and you are welcome to bring your own folding chairs or rugs.

Admission: Free - there will be a collection for the Friends of Greenhead Park

5. T’Pau

Warehouse 23, 23 Smyth Street, Wakefield, Friday, July 7, Doors ope 7pm

T’Pau became one of the most successful and biggest selling bands of the 1980s with huge hits like China In Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine. Led by flame-haired singer Carol Decker, they rode the crest of a wave, also enjoying a quadruple platinum number one hit with their debut album, Bridge Of Spies. The album produced a string of worldwide hits, which saw Heart & Soul, staying on the US billboard chart for six months, peaking at No 4, and of course most notably China In Your Hand, which occupied the No1 slot in the UK for five weeks.

Tickets: Tel, 0844 249 1000, See Tickets Eventim

6. Mrs Brown’s Boys, Good Mourning Mrs Brown

First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday June 29-Sunday July 2

Good Mourning Mrs Brown’ is part of the hilarious award-winning series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll. This is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour.

In this hilarious show in which Brendan has received some of the best reviews of his career, we see Agnes Brown planning Granddad’s funeral. The only problem is granddad is not dead. What could go wrong?

Tickets: from £22.50 First Direct Arena Tel. 0844 248 1585

7. Shakespeare Festival 2017 - Romeo and Juliet

Quarry Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse. Wednesday, July 5, 7pm.

150 young people, five groups, three schools, one play - for one night only primary schools from across Leeds join forces on the Quarry stage to perform their very own collaborative Shakespeare production. Students and teachers from Oakwood Primary Academy, New Bewerley Community School and Calverley Parkside Primary School bring the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet to life as you’ve never seen it before.

Tickets: £6, available Tel.Box Office 0113 213 7700 West Yorkshire Playhouse

8. Park Run

Nostell Priory and Parkland, Saturday July 1, 9-10am

Join in this weekly 5km timed run through the parkland, open to everyone, from those taking their first steps in running to Olympians; from juniors to those with more experience; all are welcome. Starting from the Stables the two lap course takes you through Nostell’s woodland and rolling parkland. You’ll need to register at Nostell Park Run before you come along for your first run. Booking Not Needed. Check Website for Admission Charges. Meet at the Stables entrance. Check website for latest information.

Admission: this event is free but normal admission charges apply for the venue. For further details visit Nationa Trust events

9. Hotter Than Hell

Warehouse 23, Wakefield, Saturday, July 1. Doors open 7pm (over 14s only)

Hotter Than Hell, Europe’s Ultimate Kiss Tribute Band. Formed in 2003, Hotter Than Hell deliver the world-renowned classic 1970s style Kiss stage show, by mimicking it in every way with amazing pyrotechnics; fire breathing; blood spitting; smoking guitars; theatrical costumes, the seven inch platform boots, and of course the iconic greasepaint make-up.

Tickets: Tel. 0844 249 1000 See Tickets Eventim

10. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Otley Courthouse Arts Centre, Courthouse Street, Otley. Thursday July 6, 7.30-10pm.

Chapter House Theatre Company will whisk you away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests to meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

Beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures come together to make this an evening of unmissable summer garden theatre.

Tickets available from Chapter House Theatre Company