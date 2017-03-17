ANNOUNCEMENT: Primal Scream to headline at Sheffield Tramlines festival

Indie rockers Primal Scream are to headline the Saturday night main stage at Sheffield's Tramlines 2017 music festival, it was announced today.

With a career that has spanned 20 years and 18 hit singles, Scottish band Primal Scream, along with grime star Kano, The Big Moon and The Reflex are among the latest additions to the 2017 event which takes place Friday to Sunday, July 21 o 23.

Tickets are £38 for a weekend pass available at www.tramlines.org.uk.

They join a line-up of previously announced stars The Libertines, Metronomy, Toots & The Maytals, The Coral, The Pharcyde and All Saints.

Primal Scream originally formed in 1982, were a key part of the mid-1980s indie pop scene, eventually moved away from their more jangly sound, taking on more psychedelic and then garage rock influences, before incorporating a dance music element to their sound.

They influenced a generation of fans and set the tone for a musical style that would define the following decade and pave the way for bands like The Stone Roses and The Happy Mondays.

Their 1991 album Screamadelica broke the band into the mainstream as winners of the first ever Mercury Music Prize.

Grime legend and Mercury nominee Kano will head up Friday's bill at the newly revamped Devonshire Green stage. Kano's most recent album Made In The Manor earned widespread critical acclaim for its intimate portrayal of inner-city England today.

Alongside the big names on its bill, Tramlines has long held a reputation for championing the best emerging talent, and this year is set to be no different. A host of Sheffield and South Yorkshire artists join the bill, with the likes of Liberty Ship, The SSS, Luxury Death, Logs and rapper Matic Mouth all tipped by the Tramlines team as ones to watch.

The festival has also teamed up with PRS For Music to present a bill of some of the recipients of PRS' Momentum Music Fund. The Momentum Music Fund offers grants for artists/bands to break through to the next level of their careers, and supports all areas of becoming an established musician, including recording, touring and marketing. A selection of Momentum-funded artists will appear on a brand-new stage in the Devonshire Green arena.

Now in its ninth year, Tramlines is Sheffield’s longest running inner-city music festival. In 2016, it attracted over 100,000 people as the festival took over the entire city centre across four outdoor stages and 15 venues.

It gives music loves a chance to see established artists alongside up-and-coming acts. The 2017 event will take place across three outdoor stages – Ponderosa, Devonshire Green and the Folk Forest in Endcliffe Park.

Previous acts to have graced Tramlines stages include Public Enemy, Basement Jaxx, The Charlatans, Sister Sledge, The Cribs, Katy B, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, alt-J, the xx, Dizzee Rascal, Martha Reeves Roots Manuva, Slaves, Sugarhill Gang, Buzzcocks and The Selecter.

As a former winner of Best Metropolitan Festival at the UK Festival Awards and having been shortlisted for an NME Best Small Festival award, Tramlines continues to set itself apart with its inner-city location, cutting-edge music offering and unbeatable ticket price.

Tramlines Festival Director Sarah Nulty said: "We're delighted to be working alongside PRS for Music at this year's Tramlines. Their support is invaluable to a wide range of emerging musicians, and with the likes of Champion, Mista Silva, Flamingods and Jerry Williams on the PRS stage bill, it's looking set to be a great addition to the festival.

