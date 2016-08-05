Transgressive late night takeover added to Leeds Festival line-up

Further Leeds Festival additions have been announced with news on who is providing the late night entertainment on the Alternative Stage for the summer bank holiday spectacular at Bramham Park.

Returning to conquer after-hours on the Alternative Stage for the ninth consecutive year, heavyweight independent heroes Transgressive Records will be bringing their biggest and boldest line-up yet to ensure the festivities continue long after the headliners have finished.

Hijacking Reading Festival on Friday, and Leeds on Saturday and Sunday night, the stage runs from 9.30pm until late, bringing a wealth of boundary-pushing, brilliant acts in a series of unmissable exclusive appearances.

This year, the inimitable Fat White Family – one of the country’s finest live acts – will be gracing the Alternative Stage at Leeds on the Sunday night of the festival.

They will be joined by fast-rising hip-hop star Loyle Carner and sets from Bless DJs and the Transgressive Sound System DJs.

Progressive pop specialist Joe Mount will be playing a special Metronomy Summer ‘08 DJ set on the Saturday night, promising Metronomy classics alongside hits from across the decades.

The late night party at Leeds will continue with soul-tinged synth pop duo Honne and a special appearance from Peep Show favourite Super Hans, who will be making his Leeds Festival debut at Bramham Park and carrying the party on until 3am.

Toby L, co-founder of Transgressive, commented: “Every year the Transgressive Takeover at Reading and Leeds gets bigger and bigger and it’s such a joy to return once again in 2016.

“Last year the legendary Mike Skinner and Jackmaster killed it, whilst prior to that the likes of Kelis, London Grammar, Disclosure, Two Door Cinema Club, SBTRKT and so many more have always ensured true variety and class.

“This time, we cannot wait to welcome Loyle Carner - one of the most important new artists on the planet right now - to the stage, plus Fat White Family, Honne and all our guest DJs, not least a very welcome return from Metronomy. Meanwhile, God only knows what Super-Hans has in store for us; his first ever Glastonbury appearance this summer is already the stuff of legend.

“After the headliners finish, come and pay us a visit - we’ll be expecting you.”

Weekend Leeds Festival tickets cost £205 + £8 booking fee while day tickets are £59.50 + £7 booking fee with early entry permits £20. All are still available from http://www.leedsfestival.com/tickets