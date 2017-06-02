Yorkshire in swiftly to land Tom Kohler-Cadmore

MARTYN MOXON has hailed Tom Kohler-Cadmore as one of English cricket’s brightest young talents after the Worcestershire batsman agreed to join Yorkshire for next season.

Director of cricket Moxon believes that Kohler-Cadmore, 22, can go a long way in the game as Yorkshire close in on the signature of a player who is out of contract at the end of the summer.

Kohler-Cadmore, who has verbally agreed a move that it is hoped will be finalised shortly, initially came through the Yorkshire system before winning a scholarship at Malvern College connected to the Worcestershire Academy.

His career has taken off at New Road, where he scored a brilliant century against Yorkshire earlier this season in the Royal London Cup, and Moxon views him as someone who would be a key asset in all forms of the game.

“Tom is a highly talented player and someone who will hopefully go a long way in the future,” he said.

“He’s very ambitious, he wants to play for England eventually, and he’s a solid young man.

“He’s only 22, so he’s obviously not the finished article, but he’s someone who knows where he wants to get to and who has a fantastic work ethic.

“I would fully expect him to achieve his goals.”

Moxon said that Kohler-Cadmore can bat anywhere in the top-order as well as provide all-important competition for places.

His signing would also help cover international absences, with Test captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow pivots of the England batting, and with Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance pushing increasingly hard for a recall.

“We need cover for international call-ups, and we also need healthy competition for places so that the lads know they have to keep performing,” said Moxon.

“That’s what all good teams have, competition for places, and it helps to guard against any complacency.

“Obviously, with Gary playing so well at the minute, there’s a chance that he’s going to get picked for England again, and, should he go well, he could be missing a large amount of cricket next season.

“So Tom would be an obvious fit as we look to continue to strengthen our squad.”

Yorkshire are already preparing contingency plans in case Ballance is drafted in for the Test series against South Africa that starts on July 6.

The 27-year-old has scored 654 runs in seven first-class innings this season at an average of 109, a tally bettered only by Surrey’s Kumar Sangakkara, who has hit 876 in eight innings at 109.5.

“Gary has to be a contender for the Test matches with the form that he’s showing,” said Moxon.

“Who is playing better than him for potentially that middle-order slot?

“We’ll have to wait and see what the selectors decide, but we have to plan for him not being with us.

“Obviously, (vice-captain) Tim Bresnan would be fine as captain, but we’d have to find Gary’s runs from somewhere else, so we’re looking at lads in the second XI who could potentially take his place should it become available as we need to keep a close eye on the situation.”

As per regulations for out-of-contract players, Yorkshire made an official 28-day approach for Kohler-Cadmore, a destructive stroke-maker who hit the fastest century of last season – a 43-ball effort in a T20 game against Durham at New Road.

Perhaps rather curiously, given that everything has proceeded by the book, Worcestershire have reportedly dropped Kohler-Cadmore after he informed them of his decision to sign for Yorkshire, perhaps out of disappointment considering his importance to the side.

Whether the player is included in the team to face Sussex at Hove today remains to be seen, but Worcestershire released a somewhat cryptic statement yesterday which read: “Worcestershire County Cricket Club can confirm Tom Kohler-Cadmore communicated his position yesterday regarding his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2017 season.

“Further discussions will take place between the player, his representative and the club over the next seven days.”

Moxon said he was unconcerned by developments in the West Midlands and expressed the hope that everything is resolved amicably.

“It’s obviously Worcester’s business,” he said.

“As far as we’re concerned, everything that’s happened has been done by the rules with regard to the regulations in place for players at the end of their contracts, and I very much hope that things can be sorted out between Worcester and Tom.

“I know, having spoken to Tom, that his desire is to finish the season with Worcester and do as well as he can for them.

“I’ve also got huge respect for Rhodesy (Steve Rhodes, the Worcestershire director of cricket) and Worcester as a club.”