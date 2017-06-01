Yaqoob produces season’s best as East Bierley cruise to victory over Congs

Heavy rain decimated the All Rounder Bradford Premier League programme over the Bank Holiday weekend.

All six top flight games were abandoned on Monday, with play only possible in one of the scheduled matches where Bradford and Bingley were reduced to 30-3 in 16.3 overs against Farsley before play was halted.

Hanging Heaton remain top of the table but have seen their lead cut to just a single point after they managed just 9.4 overs of play over the two scheduled matches over the double weekend.

Heaton reached 41-0 against fellow high fliers Farsley last Saturday before a torrential downpour left the Red Lane ground under water, with play abandoned.

Heaton had due to entertain Batley in the first first team 50 over fixture between the neighbours in over 40 years but that game was washed out.

With Farsley’s game at Bingley on Monday also failing to finish they have now seen their last three matches abandoned

Farsley remain unbeaten having won their four matches to be completed and they lie fourth in the table, 11 points off the top.

East Bierley’s Umar Yaqoob produced the Premier Division’s best bowling performance of the season last Saturday, claiming 7-46 as his side bowled out Pudsey Congs for 114.

Veteran Congs captain Babar Butt (39) was the only batsman to put up resistance.

East Bierley eased to victory by five wickets with Amar Rashid making 46no and Adal Islam 36 as they moved up to eighth place.

Josh Wheatley took 3-42 for Congs, who remain second-bottom just four points above Batley.

New Farnley ended a run of four defeats with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Lightcliffe last Saturday.

Spinner Luke Jarvis returned his best figures of the season with 5-12 to help dismiss Lightcliffe for 124, while Ian Philiskirk and Jonathan Wilson made 25 each.

Opener Simon Lambert continued his good run of form with an unbeaten 66 as Farnley cruised to victory to close within two points of Lightcliffe and move up to seventh place.