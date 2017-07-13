Woodlands secure Heavy Woollen Cup final re-run against Hoylandswaine

Woodlands will face Hoylandswaine in the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup Final at Hanging Heaton on Sunday, August 20.

The showdown is a repeat of the 2015 final, which Woodlands won at Ossett, and pits the Bradford League high fliers against treble chasing Hoylandswaine.

Swaine are 17 points clear at the top of the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership and through to Sunday’s Sykes Cup semi-final, which has led to the Heavy Woollen final being put back a fortnight.

Woodlands booked thier place in the final with a 68-run victory over Bradford Premier League rivals Townville last Sunday.

Captain Tim Jackson led the way with 90 from 111 balls including 11 fours and a six.

Greg Finn chipped in with 35 but having made an excellent start, Woodlands faltered as they slipped from 162-1 to 179-7.

Jack Hughes and Nick Bresnan led theTownville fightback with two wickets each.

Brothers Scott and Elliot Richardson provided late impetus to the Woodlands innings.

Scott struck 25 off just 18 balls, while Elliot hit four fours and a six in his 30 not out to boost the Woodlands total to 257-8.

Brayden Clark struck 58 in Townville’s reply, while Nick Bresnan made 56 but they lacked any real support and their innings petered out to 189 all out.

Mark Lawson claimed 3-29 and Scott Richardson chipped in with 2-41.

Lawson was man-of-the-match in last year’s final when New Farnley defeated Hoylandswaine and he now gets chance to lift the trophy with a third different club having previous won the competition with Hanging Heaton.

Hoylandswaine reached a third consecutive final after posting 281 and restricting Huddersfield League rivals Kirkburton to 166.

Woodlands’ second team are through to the Crowther Cup semi-finals after an emphatic 151-run win over Birstall.

They are joined by Huddersfield League side Scholes, who edged past Wrenthorpe by one wicket, Whitley Hall and New Farnley.