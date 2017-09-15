Woodlands secure away victory to snatch second place and relegate Batley

Batley were relegated from the All Rounder Bradford Premier League, alongside Pudsey Congs, after they suffered a 99-run defeat at home to Woodlands in their final game last Saturday.

Batley knew the importance of getting the game on and waited until 3.10pm to play a 22 overs a side game.

Woodlands batted first and made 164-5 in their 20 overs with captain Tim Jackson droping himself down the order to number four, where he made 51 from 39 balls including three fours and two sixes.

Sam Frankland (38) and Jamie Pickering (28) put on 40 for the first wicket, while a late blast of 36 from 24 balls by Scott Richardson boosted the Woodlands score.

The home side soon hit problems and were reduced to 47-8 as paceman Elliot Richardson took 4-13.

Muhammad Hafeez (17no) and captain Tariq Hussain (14no) offered late defiance but Batley closed on 65-8 from their 22 overs as their one year top flight tenure came to an end.

With Farsley’s match at Townville being abandoned without a ball being bowled, the win saw Woodlands sneak point above them into second place.

With East Bierley, Batley and Pudsey Congs all failing to win, Cleckheaton’s survival was confirmed.

Moorend saw the final day’s only century as Lightcliffe’s Matt Baxter made an unbeaten 112 before his side’s match with Cleckheaton was abandoned.

Baxter struck nine sixes and 10 fours and shared a 137-run fourth-wicket stand with Adam Wainwright (32) before play was abandoned with the visitors 168-4 from 26 overs.

There was no play at all in the game between champions Hanging Heaton and Pudsey St Lawrence at Tofts Road.

n Mirfield Parish Cavaliers were promoted to the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership after their final Championship game of the season away to Lascelles Hall was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Parish finish second, two points behind champions Shelley.

Moorlands finish the season fourth in the Premiership after their final game against Armitage Bridge was also washed out.