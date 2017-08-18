Woodlands Seconds in quest for treble

Have your say

Woodlands Second team remain on course for a treble following last Sunday’s 31-run victory over Batley in the Priestley Shield semi-final.

Woodlands will now face Bowling Old Lane in the final at Methley on September 3 as they bid to retain the Shield.

They also meet New Farnley in the Crowther Cup final on Monday August 28, while Woodlands travel to Bradford League Second Teams Premier Division leaders Farnley for a crunch top of the table clash this Saturday.

Cieran Garner smahshed a superb 102 in the semi-final against Batley, in a 104-ball innings which included 17 fours.

Garner shared a 141-run opening wicket stand with Liam Brierley (43), while Nicky Rushworth chipped in with 39.

Batley fought back through Mustafa Bhatti (5-45) and Mohammed Yaqoon (3-35) as Woodlands were bowled out for 267 at the start of the 47th over.

Bhatti (46), Ebrahim Laher (41), Jalil Akbar (39) and number 10 batsman Awais Munir (24) ensured Batley gave the run chase a good go but they were eventually bowled out for 236 in the final over.

Tom Clee (4-47claimed 4-47, while Garner capped a superb all-round display with 3-29 to see Woodlands into the Shield final.

Bowling Old Lane won a thrilling semi-final against Yeadon as they edged past their opponents total of 140 by one wicket.