Woodlands retain Priestley Shield and complete second leg of potential treble

Woodlands Second team retained the Priestley Shield and completed the second leg of a potential treble trophy haul as they defeated Bowling Old Lane last Sunday.

With the Crowther Cup already safely in the Albert Terrace trophy cabinet, Woodlands defeated Old Lane by 35 runs in the Priestley Shield final at Methley.

They hold a one-point lead over New Farnley at the top of the Bradford Second Teams Premier League and will aim to complete the treble with victory over Batley in this Saturday’s final league game of what could be a momentus season.

Woodlands opener Liam Brearley played another important innings as his side overcame a spirited Old Lane outfit.

Brearley produced a patient innings of 63 from 120 balls which included 10 fours.

Old Lane captain Zubair Najeeb led from the front as he took 3-17 in 10 overs, which included the key wicket of Brearley, caught behind by F Mahmood.

Kieran Collins provided the Woodlands innings with late impetus as he struck 38 not out from just 33 balls, including three fours and two sixes as Woodlands closed on 205-7.

Old Lane were given an excellent start to their run chase as Adeel Nazir (46) and Najeeb (26) put on 76 for the first wicket.

However, Woodlands fought back brilliantly as six wickets fell for just 26 runs and Old Lane plunged to 102-6.

Jack McGahan got the breakthrough with the wicket of Nazir, while Najeeb fell to Josh Griffin (2-32) soon after.

Ahsan Alishan (24) and Hafiz Ullah (20) tried to rebuild the Old Lane innings but Woodlands were in no mood to allow them back into the game.

Old Lane were eventually all out for 170 and Cieran Garner proved to be the best of the bowlers with 3-36.

Captain Stephen Pearson jointly lifted the Shield with Garner and a side who completed a Bradford League and Shield double last season stand on the brink of going one better in 2017.

New Farnley Seconds host Pudsey Congs in their final league game bidding to snatch the title from Woodlands’ grasp in an enthralling final day.