Woodlands made to work hard for victory by determined effort from Batley

Batley put up a terrific fight to push Woodlands close before slipping to an 18-run defeat in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Batley, who picked up their first league win against New Farnley the previous week and had already knocked Woodlands out of the Twenty20 Cup, went close to pulling off another surprise.

Jamie Pickering top scored with 75 in an innings which included three fours and five sixes, while he was supported by Jack McGahan (43).

The Woodlands innings was also boosted by an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 41, in which Scott Richardson (29no) and Chris Brice (25no) steered them to 229-8 in their 50 overs.

Muhammad Hafeez (4-55) and Mohammad Shahnawaz (3-43) were the pick of the bowlers for Batley.

Hafeez (56) and Abubaker Khan (44) gave Batley real hope of pulling off a surprise win with a 91-run stand for the third wicket.

The introduction of spin bowlers Brice and Kez Ahmed turned the game and they claimed the key wickets of Hafeez and Khan.

Brice claimed 3-48 from 15 overs, with Ahmed picking up 2-39 after Elliot Richardson (4-70) had also impressed.

Aqsad Ali (25) and Shahnawaz (29no) took Batley close to victory but they were bowled out for 211 with 10 balls of their innings remaining.

East Bierley also suffered an 18-run defeat when they were bowled out for 179 in reply to Bradford & Bingley’s 197.

Zarak Khan led the way with 57 for Bierley but it wasn’t enough as Jack Hartley produced the day’s best bowling figures of 7-59.

Bingley openers Jack Edgar (50) and David Clow (44) gave their side a good start, but their colleagues were pegged back by spinner Shaaik Coudhary, who claimed 4-40.

New Farnley returned to winning ways with a 61-run victory over Pudsey Congs.

Farnley captain Lee Goddard led the way with 146 not out in his side’s 268-6.

Irfan Amjad made a determined 64. along with Mubtada Akhtar (32). but Congs were restricted to 207 in reply.