Woodlands inflict first defeat on high flying Farsley

Woodlands produCed an impressive recovery to inflict a first defeat of the Bradford Premier League season on high fliers Farsley last Saturday.

Woodlands appeared to be deep in trouble when they slumped to 20-4 at Farsley, but the home side were unable to press home their advantage.

Liam Collins began the fightback as he made 52 from 45 balls including eight fours and a six.

It was wicketkeeper Greg Finn who provided the cornerstone to the innings though as he made 72 from 134 balls, including eight fours.

Scott Richardson’s 45 from 39 fours, including five fours and a six, lifted the Woodlands total to 221-9.

Yorkshire left-arm bowler James Wainman took 4-43 and Chris Henry (3-47).

Farsley’s reply was led by James Logan and Ryan Cooper but they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Logan struck 63 from 119 balls including nine fours, while Cooper hit eight fours and two sixes in his 56 but Farsley were dismissed for 190.

Mark Lawson took the bowling honours for Woodlands with 5-64, while the spin duo of Chris Brice and Kez Ahmed picked up two wickets each as they sealed a sixth win of the season.

Victory leaves Woodlands fifth in the table but they are just seven points behind second placed Pudsey St Lawrence and with the top four facing each other on Saturday they can make further progress.