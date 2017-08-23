Woodlands celebrate following fine Heavy Woollen Cup success

Woodlands celebrated winning the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup for the second time in three seasons as they inflicted a three wicket defeat on Hoylandswaine at Hanging Heaton last Sunday.

Hoylandswaine are on course to win the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership but have now lost three consecutive Heavy Woollen finals, all to Bradford League opposition.

It was also a memorable day for all-rounder Mark Lawson, who has now lifted England’s oldest competition with three different clubs following his success with New Farnley last season and Hanging Heaton in 2013.

Lawson joins Derek Johnson to have achieved the same feat having won the trophy with Chickenley, Liversedge and Mirfield.

When Woodlands defeated Hoylandswaine to win the Heavy Woollen Cup in 2015 they did so without captain Pieter Swanepoel and it was de ja vue last Sunday as regular skipper Tim Jackson was absent.

It was an impressive Woodlands bowling display which set the platform for victory as they restricted to Hoylandswaine to a below par 213.

Half centuries from, Gurnan Randhawa (57) and former Cleckheaton batsman Chris Holliday (51) were the key contributions for Hoylandswine.

Holliday struck nine fours in a 61-ball innings before being caught at long off by Scott Richardson off the bowling of spinner Kez Ahmed.

Randhawa held the Hoylandswaine middle order together when wickets fell around him in a knock which included five fours, while Jamie Harrison made 22 late in the innings to get them over 200.

Paceman Elliot Richardson was the most-successful bowler with 3-39, while acting captain Chris Brice claimed 2-23 in 10 as Hoylandeswaine were kept in check.

Hoylandswaine were given an early boost when Jamie Pickering, deputising as opener in place of Jackson, was trapped lbw by Harrison for six.

Woodlands recovered superbly as Sam Frankland and Greg Finn shaerd a 107-run second wicket partnership.

Frankland struck 12 fours in his 67 while Finn’s 53 included a six and seven fours.

Alex Atkinson chipped in with 34 before his dismissal triggered the loss of four wickets for 14 runs as Woodlands slipped to 208-7.

Imran Arif, who had spells in the Bradford League with Saltaire and Hanging Heaton took 2-27, while Mohammed Bilal chipped in with 2-40.

It was fitting that Lawson steered Woodlands home in partnership with Jack McGahan as Woodlands celebrated lifting the famous trophy for a third time as they reached their target with 11 overs to spare.

Woodlands Seconds will bid to complete a Heavy Woollen double for the club when they meet New Farnley in the Crowther Cup Final at Scholes on Bank Holiday Monday.