Wardlaw and Khan steer Moor to Hampshire Cup quarter-finals

Hartshead Moor will be flying the flag as the only local side through to the Jack Hampshire Cup quarter-finals following last Sunday’s 43-run win over Northowram Fields.

The sides occupy the top two places in Bradford League Championship Two and it proved a close contest, with Hartshead’s strong bowling attack proving the difference.

Hartshead were reduced to 94-8 by impressive bowling from Matthew Rushworth (4-24) and Josh Bennett-Kear (3-37) before wicketkeeper Martin Ellis made a crucial 44 to steer them up to 146 all out.

Iain Wardlaw’s pace proved too much for Northowram as he claimed 3-12 from six overs with Mohammed Khan taking 3-11 from his allotted eight overs.

With Nat Skirrow (2-29) and Rauf Qayyum (2-21) also chipping in, Fields were dismissed for 103.

The hopes of Spen Victoria, Liversedge and Crossbank Methodists came to an end at the last 16 stage.

Wakefield St Michaels posted a useful total of 205-7 against Spen Victoria as Mark Atkinson (55) and Joe Finnigan (36) led the way.

Spen were dismissed for 107 in 31.1 overs of their reply, with George Deegan (29) the only batsman to put up a fight.

Liversedge were unable to follow up Saturday’s league win against Altofts with victory against the same opponents 24 hours later as they also bowed out of the cup.

Altofts gained swift revenge as Kiristain Miller top scored with 72 and Adam Parry made 49 not out in their 202-7.

Asif Ali could feel agrieved as he claimed 4-27 and then top scored with 42 from 38 balls, including seven fours and a six, only to see Liversedge bowled out for 79 with Kieran Holliday (3-20) and Farrouk Alam (3-20) doing most of the damage.

Paul Sauer and Lee Peters followed up their record breaking efforts for Crossbank on Saturday by sharing a 74-run opening wicket stand in their Jack Hampshire Cup tie against Hunslet Nelson.

Sauer struck nine fours and four sixes in a top score of 88, while Peters struck 28 but Crossbank were restricted to 191-8 as Asim Iqbal (3-45) and Will Stiff (3-28) impressed.

Nelson openers Jack Scanlon (47) and Joe Smith (53) shared a 116-run opening wicket stand which set up a six wicket win.