Scholes taste first defeat of season as chasing sides close gap on leaders

Scholes suffered their first defeat in Bradford League Championship One when their nine match winning run was brought to an end by Methley last Saturday.

Methley were reduced to 57-5 batting first before Dan Shuffe rescued their innings with a fine knock of 69 as they were eventually bowled out for 177 after Yassir Ali (3-25) had sparked the early collapse.

Scholes also found runs hard to some by with opener Sam Gatebnby (27) and Gareth Lee (28) the only batsmen to make contributions.

They were dismissed for 160 as Marcus Walmsley took 3-49.

Third-placed Methley are 21 points adrift of Scholes and six behind Wrenthorpe who ran up the biggest score of the day in defeating Yeadon by 102 runs to bag maximum points.

Opener Jordan Sleightholme struck 20 fours in his maiden Bradford League century, making 119, and shared a second-wicket stand of 129 with Luke Patel (59) as Wrenthorpe posted 328-8.

Damon Gormley (67) and James Goldthorp (66) hit half-centuries as Yeadon were bowled out for 226 with Jonathan Rudge (4-42) and Matthew Race (4-33) doing the damage.

Birstall remain bottom after they suffered a 21-run defeat to Bowling Old Lane.

Birstall appeared on course for their first win of the season when they dismissed Old Lane for 125, with Charlie Orme and Kamran Khan bowling impressive spells to both take 4-31.

Captain Amjid Hussain’s patient 48 was to prove crucial.

Eric Austin (43) and Nick Kaye (30) fought hard in reply but they lacked support as Birstall were dismissed for 104 with Zeeshan Haider (5-46) the main instigator in their downfall.

Gomersal suffered an agonising one-wicket defeat against Undercliffe.

Adam Greenwood top scored with 63 but Gomersal were dismissed for 149, with Zeeshan Qasim claiming 4-54.

Chris Rhodes (4-36) and Richard Wear (3-57) sparked an Old Lane collapse as they slipped from 50-0 to 103-7.

Qasim then made a crucial 34 not out and with his side on 149-9 and the scores tied, he hit a six to win the game.

Morley secured a 45-run win over Ossett, who remain third-bottom.

Sri Lankan Sangeeth Cooray was promoted to open the batting and made 95, while Richard Thomas (50) hit his first half-century for the club as Morley made 240-7 in their 50 overs.

Overseas player Khalid Usman was the pick of the Ossett bowlers with 5-60.

David Nebard (4-62) and opening bowler Matthew Dowse (3-46) led the way as Ossett were dismissed for 195, despite Paul Malone (66) top scoring.

Bankfoot remain in the bottom two after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Baildon.

Captain Simon Bailey (4-54) and fellow spinner Jamie Abbott (3-17) helped dismiss Bankfoot for 166.

Asif Ayub (52) and Hisan Ahmed (37) were the only Bankfoot batsmen to make decent contributions.

Baildon eased to their target thanks to another half-century from Jonny Reynolds (52), while good support came from Mounam Ejaz (36) and Chris Reynolds (35) as they moved up to ninth.