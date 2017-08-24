Scholes surrender top spot but stay on course to go up

Scholes surrendered pole position in the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One last Saturday as they suffered a 61-run defeat to Undercliffe.

Defeat for Scholes allowed Methley to take over at the top but James Stansfield’s side remain on course to win promotion after third placed Wrenthorpe were unable to capitalise.

Overseas player Anas Mahmood (70) and Gulsheraz Ahmed (50) helped Undercliffe to earn maximum batting points with a score of 236-9 against Scholes, despite the efforts of spinner Gareth Lee (3-45).

The Scholes top order faltered against the bowling of Scott Etherington (3-32) and although number nine Robert Smith (40no) and Christian Jackson (36) managed to get them up to 175, it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Methley beat relegation-threatened Bowling Old Lane by five wickets to take a two-point lead at the top.

Although opener Farakh Hussain made 50, Old Lane were bowled out for 176 as young spinner Harry Sullivan took 3-42.

Jordan Laban (74) and Marcus Walmsley (57) shared a second-wicket stand of 120 as Methley banked another win.

Wrenthorpe suffered a four-wicket defeat to Ossett.

Opener Jonathan Sleightholhit 87 as Wrenthorpe recovered from 31-3 to make 203-9, a total boosted by Chris Leaf’s unbeaten 47 from 30 balls.

Opening bowler Maaiz Khan claimed 5-37 before Paul Malone (54no), Jon Sadler (40) and Khalid Usman (38) secured Ossett’s win, which leaves Wrenthorpe 29 points behind Scholes with four games remaining.

Morley are now just seven points behind Wrenthorpe after showing no mercy for bottom team Birstall as they bowled them out for 103 to set up a six-wicket win

Sri Lankan Sangeeth Cooray took 4-29 and captain Ollie Halliday (3-12) as only Kamran Khan (30) made an impression with the bat. Halliday was unbeaten on 38 when victory was secured,

Gomersal recorded a five-wicket win over Baildon to leapfrog their opponents and move into sixth place.

Baildon lost their last nine wickets for 22 runs as they were bowled out for 98 as spinners Adam Greenwood (5-50) and Chris Rhides (4-19) got to work, despite opener George Barker top scoring with 34.

Big-hitting Jack Seddon smashed seven sixes in an unbeaten 59 from just 38 balls as Gomersal secured a seventh win of the season to move onto 184 points.

Bankfoot moved 17 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 92-run win over Yeadon.

Captain James Lee came to the rescue after Bankfoot lost both opener cheaply as he made Lee (96).

Peiris Prangige (52) supported as Bankfoot made 250, a total boosted by 47 extras.

Young spinner James Massheder took the bowling honours with 5-72 for Yeadon.

Ross Heptinstall’s unbeaten 53 and 40 from opener James Todd were the main features of Yeadon’s 158-6 as they slip to ninth place.