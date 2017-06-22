Scholes maintain winning run ahead of Methley clash

Scholes maintained their 100 per cent in the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One and are 28 points clear at the top after last Saturday’s emphatic 10 wicket win over Ossett gave them a ninth win of the season.

Gareth Lee (4-29) and Andrew Robinson (3-24) combined to help dismiss the home side for 156, before openers Shoukat Ali and Sam Gatenby shared an unbroken stand of 160 to steer Scholes home with minimum fuss.

Ali finished 83 not out and Gatenby (62no).

Scholes are 28 points clear of Wrenthorpe in second and a further four ahead of Methley, who they meet this Saturday.

Wrenthorpe earned a 43-run win over Gomersal in a high scoring contest.

Wrenthorpe piled up the division’s highest score of the day as they made 330-5 with captain Greg Wood hit four sixes and 16 fours in an impressive knock of 105.

Wood shared a third-wicket partnership of 103 with Luke Patel (43) after opener Jordan Sleithholme (75) had got them off to a great start.

James Glynn boosted Wrens total with 55 from 31 balls.

Gomersal made an excellent fist of their reply, as Richard Wear led the way with a splendid innings of 103, which included two sixes and 14 fours.

Joe Duffy (63) shared a 142-run fifth-wicket stand with Wear before Jack Seddon continued to take the fight to Wrenthorpe with 46 from just 18 balls but Gomersal were finally dismissed for 287 as Glynn took 5-66 and Chris Leaf (3-19).

Methley go into this weekend’s must-win game against scholes on the back of a five-wicket win at Undercliffe, who began as one of the promotion favourites but are now back in fifth place 66 points off the pace.

Sohail Raz claimed 4-35 as Undercliffe were dismissed for 212, with Billy Whitford (78) and Michael Kelsey (62) leading the way.

Marcus Walmsley made 53 and Jordan Laban (40) as Methley overhauled the home side’s total with 28 balls to spare.

Birstall remain rooted to the bottom after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Baildon.

They were bowled out for 125 with only Eric Austin (44) making an impression as Waqas Maqsood (3-24) and Jamie Abbott (3-9) did the damage.

Baildon made light work of the run chase, taking just 27.3 overs to reach their target as captain Simon Bailey finished unbeaten on 58 and Jonny Reynolds (37no).

Morley earned a 57-run win over Bankfoot after James McNichol (89),Henry Rush (37) and overseas player Sangeeth Cooray (51no) helped them reach 230-7.

Spinner Dave Nebard took 5-39 and captain Oliver Halliday 3-23 as Morley dismissed Bankfoot for 173, despite the efforts of James Lee (40) and Aqib Ayub (37).

Bowling Old Lane’s Bilal Ijaz missed out on a century in his side’s 93-run win over Yeadon.

Ijaz was unbeaten on 98 when Old Lane’s innings ended on 244-8 before Yeadon were bowled out for 151, despite Steve Simpson top scoring with 48 as Ismail Nazir (4-21) and Arslan Ijaz (3-35) sealed Lane’s win.