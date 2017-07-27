Sauer shines as Crossbank secure third win of season

Have your say

Crossbank Methodists gave themselves a lift with their third win of the Bradford League Conference season in as they defeated Gildersome by 62 runs.

Opening batsman Paul Sauer continued his impressive form with a top score of 67, while Lee Peters (42) also contributed to the good start before Martin Morley (6-28) helped restrict Crossbank to 150.

Gildersome were always struggling as Adam Holroyd (5-30) and Alex Drake (3-31) bowled them out for 98, which was thanks largely to number 10 batsman Jordan Edmondon top scoring with 32.

Wakefield St Michael’s are the new leaders after Joe Finnigan’s stunning return of 8-24 helped them defeat Adwalton by 150 runs and capitalise on East Ardsley’s dramatic one-run defeat by Azaad.

St Michael’s have a four-point lead after Finnigan skittled out Adwalton for 47 in reply to Saints 197-7.

There was a nail-biting finish at Azaad in a match that produced centuries for the home side’s Imran Mahboob and East Ardsley’s Ashley Pearson.

Ardsley recovered from 98-6 as they chased Azaad’s 273-7.

Pearson hit three sixes and eight fours in his 100 and Tom Daniels (53) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

The target came down to two from the final ball which saw Azaad’s centurion Mahboob bowl Mark Heald to seal his side’s win.

Mahboob had earlier made an unbeaten 110.