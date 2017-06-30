Records tumble at The Rumbolds as Sauer and Peters star in Crossbank victory

Crossbank Methodists celebrated their first win of the season in Bradford League Conference as they defeated Brook Walton on a record breaking afternoon at The Rumbolds.

Openers Paul Sauer and Lee Peters shared a club record stand of 199 runs.

Sauer led the way with an impressive 123, an innings containing six sixes and 17 fours, while Peters made a fine 90.

Imran Mayat (43) and Adam Holroyd (34no) added to Brook Walton’s suffering as Crossbank closed on 375-6 from their 50 overs.

This proved the highest total made by a Crossbank side in their history.

The strong Crossbank performance continued as Holroyd followed up by claiming 5-40, while Alex Drake picked up 4-30 as Brook Walton were bowled out for 77 and the home side completed a 298-run win.

Crossbank may still be bottom of the table but the result, and the performance, will lift the team’s spirits.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow halted their recent slump with a 52-run win over Oulton.

Paul Copper made 55 and countered the threat of Jonathan Gardiner (6-46) and Ben Child (3-17) as he helped his side to 171.

Jonathan Henshaw (39) top scored in reply but Oulton were bowled out for 119 as Nazakat Hussain took 5-26 and Haseeb Hasmi (3-25).

Leaders East Ardsley were made to work hard for their ninth win of the season against Sandal.

East Ardsley claimed maximum batting points by posting 241-8, which included half centuries from Jake Allerton (71) and Tom Davids (53).

A century from Matthew Westwood saw Sandal make a spirited 230-9 in reply.

Azaad remain in second place after securing a 113-run win over Rodley.

Syed Bukhari (97) and Imran Mahboob (61) powered them to 274-8, with Ryan Callis taking 4-66 and Anthony Yelding (3-64) for Rodley.

Bailey Wilson (50) and Don McNamara (43) helped Rodley to 161 all out in reply as Tariq Mehmood took 3-23.

Wakefield St Michael’s are three points behind Azaad after a 74-run win over Gildersome.