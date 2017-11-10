Rangers Under-13s sporting new look

Dewsbury Rangers Under-13s A team have taken delivery of their new match kit after receiving sponsorship from local company Chem Resist Ltd.

Chem Resist have a history of supporting local sports teams and Rangers are pleased to be the latest side to benefit.

The new kit comes after Rangers won the Huddersfield League Division Three title last season and have continued their impressive form.

Rangers defeated Leeds Juniors 6-3 last Sunday and have won five out of their opening six games in Division Two.