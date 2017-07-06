Rameez has Townville in a spin as Hanging Heaton bounce back from first loss

Hanging Heaton overseas player Muhammed Rameez had Townville in a spin last Saturday as he ensured the Bradford Premier League leaders bounced back from their first defeat of the season.

Rameez returned impressive figures of 6-37, which included the key wicket of Jack Hughes for a five-ball duck.

Hughes had struck a century as Townville knocked Hanging Heaton out of the Heavy Woollen Cup last month but his wicket sparked a collapse which saw Townville dismissed for 132 in 45.5 overs

Brayden Clarke was Townville’s top scorer with 36, while number 11 batsman Jack Hebden made 22 not out to boost the total.

Hanging Heaton eased to their target with the Premier Division’s top run scorer, Nick Connolly, making 60 to take his tally for the season to 713.

Callum Geldart was unbeaten on 46 when victory was achieved.

Farsley remain in second place, seven points behind Heaton, after spinner Adam Ahmed (6-24) bowled them to a 59-run win over Batley.

Ryan Cooper (73no) and Yorkshire’s James Wainman (38no) were the key batsmen when Farsley batted first.

Opener Jim Pickles (27) and Matthew Revis (25) also chipped in as Farsley posted 212-5, with Husaifah Patel and Muhammad Hafeez picking up two wickets apiece for Batley.

Shabir Rashid battled for his 49 but although Muhammad Khan (28) offered some support, they could not prevent Batley from being bowled out for 153 as Ahmed impressed.

Defeat leaves Batley 18 points adrift of safety.

Pudsey St Lawrence dropped from joint second to fourth after suffering an 11-run defeat against Bradford & Bingley at Wagon Lane.

Hamza Iqbal (52) and number 10 batsman Zac Saleem (43) enabled Bradford & Bingley to post a score of 190 after they had been reduced to 94-6 and it proved to be a winning total.

Richie Lamb (4-39) and Tom Hudson (3-25) bowled well for St Lawrence but the same could not be said of their batting as they were bowled out for 179 as Chris Marsden top scored with 28.

Hanging Heaton will face Undercliffe in the Bradford League Twenty20 Cup final at Pudsey St Lawrence on Sunday June 16 after overcoming Bradford & Bingley by five wickets in Tuesday’s semi-final.

David Clow (41) and Joe Greaves (55) led the way for Bingley but the visitors slipped from 86-1 to 146-9 as Muhammed Rameez claimed 4-21.

Gary Fellows led Heaton to victory, making 85 from 62 balls, while Callum Geldart (20) supported as they won with three balls to spare.