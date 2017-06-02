Parish record sixth win of season to top Championship

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are two points clear at the top of the Drakes Huddersfield League Championship after they recorded a sixth success in seven league outings with victory over Holmfirth last Saturday.

Connor Rowlands (4-64) and Daniel Hope (4-20) combined with impressive bowling spells as Holmfirth were dismissed for 148 in 40.3 overs.

Elliot Santer and Matthew Gummerson made 31 each for Holmfirth.

The Parish target was revised to 124 and they secured a six-wicket win in 24.3 overs as Daniel Broadbent made 41 not out after David Bolt struck 38 at the top of the innings.

Victory leaves Parish two points clear of Shelley at the top of the table and they travel to third-bottom Kirkheaton this Saturday.

Moorlands secured a 26-run victory over Honley last Saturday but then suffered a 53-run defeat in a high scoring game at Cawthorne 24 hours later as Premiership sides faced a double weekend.

Liam Smith struck 52 and was supported by opener Jared Maxwell (38), captain Andrew Fortis (43), Chris Stott (33) and Cameron French (30) as Moorlands were bowled out for 246, with Lewis Kenworthy (4-49) and Brett Rendall (3-50) impressing for Honley.

William Fraine led the Honley reply with 53, while Sam Denton (44), Rendall (30) and Bjorn Taylor (27) supported but they were bowled out for 220 at the start of the final over as Nicky Smith claimed 3-64, while Andrew Walker, Fortis and Darrell Sykes picked up two wickets apiece.

The sides meet again this Sunday when Moorlands host Honley in the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup second round.

Moorlands were unable to follow up that win with success on Sunday when they went down to Cawthorne.

The home side racked up an impressive total of 340-6 with the well travelled Iqbal Khan hitting a superb 127 not out.

He was supported by Liam Wiles (88), despite Nicky Smith picking up 3-91.

Moorlands made 287 all out in reply, captain Fortis leading the way with a fine knock of 88, while Australian Cameron French made 54.

David Winn (43), Aqeel Mushtaq (34) and Maxwell (31) also contributed but Daniel Strickland (3-55) and Faisal Hussain (4-55) ensured the Mirfield team fell short of their target.

Mirfield suffered a six-wicket defeat to Denby Dale as they failed to register a third straight win last Saturday.

James Dransfield (28) was the only Mirfield batsman to offer any resistance as they were bowled out for 150 in the 44th over.

Jordan Geldart (3-22) was Denby Dale’s main instigator.

Islam Hussain picked up 3-54 in reply but Denby Dale cruised to their target in 26.2 overs.

Paul Hale led the way with 48 not out, while Adam Rammell chipped in with 37 to steer Denby Dale to a fourth win of the season, which lifts them to fourth place.

Mirfield slip to seventh and they entertain Conference leaders Lepton Highlanders this Saturday.