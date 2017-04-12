Whitehead hat-trick steers dominant Boys to success

Batley Boys maintained their impressive start to the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division with an emphatic 60-0 victory over Doncaster Toll Bar at Halifax Road last Saturday.

The Boys ran in 11 tries, eight of which were converted by Adam Bingham, in a dominant performance.

The Boys forwards set the platform with Matthew Sheridan and Gavin Davies leading the way, supported by Josh O’Sullivan and Mike Mold.

Matthew Sheridan crossed for the opening try before Josh Knowles benefited with the second after Ryan Crossley and Sheridan had driven them forward, along with neat work by half-backs Bingham and Luke Sheridan.

Matthew Sheridan set up back-to-back tries for Jay Jay Price and Josh Whitehead crossed before O’Sullivan got over after a great pass from debutant centre Damo Fletcher to put the Boys in control at half-time.

Price added his second soon after the re-start and then set up prop Daniel Scales as Batley continued to turn the screw.

Pick of the tries came when Bingham fed Declan Casey with a great pass to cross.

Whitehead added Batley’s ninth try and then set up William Brook before the Boys repelled 26 consecutive tackles to keep Doncaster scoreless.

Whitehead completed the emphatic win with his hat-trick try and the Boys now have a week off followed by a trip to Siddal on April 22.

Toll Bar’s three man-of-the-match awards went to Price, Luke Sheridan and Bingham, with the Boys coaches picking out Josh Whitehead, Matthew Sheridan and Josh Knowles for praise.

Top tackler was Knowles with 44 followed by Matthew Sheridan with 37.