Trojans secure impressive win to give promotion hopes a boost

Thornhill Trojans gave their promotion hopes a big boost with a fantastic 36-24 victory over Leigh East in National Conference League Division Two last Saturday.

The Trojans looked assured throughout and if it wasn’t for a number of needless penalties conceded, this could have been their best performance of the season.

Luke Haigh did well taking the Trojans forward, Will Gledhill looked dangerous, while Wayne Wilson also impressed grabbing a brace of tries.

Man-of-the-match went to substitute Sam Ratcliffe for the major impact he made from the bench.

Leigh East opened the scoring with a penalty goal from 40 metres out through Thomas Worthington but Thornhill quickly cancelled this out with two well taken tries.

The ball was worked down the attacking line and a surge forward from Liam Morley ended with Wilson going over for a try, which George Woodcock converted.

Scott Dyson then found Will Gledhill who in turn put James Craven over for a try improved by Woodcock.

Thornhill then conceded a needless penalty and put themselves on the back foot and Tai Tupou charged over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Leigh East had Jake Beaumont sin-binned and Dyson immediately made the most of it as he ran towards the corner and forced his way over the line.

But Leigh stunned Thornhill with two quick tries to take the lead, the first from Adam Holland followed by another when Thornhill were penalised and Jordan Hellam forced his way over, with Worthington adding both goals.

Straight after half-time, Hellam was sin binned for a professional foul and Thornhill immediately turned the screw when a towering kick from Dyson was collected out wide by Gledhill, who grounded the ball.

James Craven had a try chalked off for stepping into touch and Haigh was subsequently sin-binned for dissent.

This failed to knock Thornhill out of their stride as Anthony Broadhead put Woodcock away on a run from deep inside his own half and he raced clear to score a self-converted try.

Thornhill were then reduced to 11 men when Will Gledhill was sin binned for retaliation but on his return to action Haigh ducked away from his tacklers to score a wonderful solo try. Woodcock converted.

Leigh East refused to give in as James Parkinson pounced to score a try. Worthington converted.

It took a try right at the death from Wayne Wilson to make the game safe for the Trojans, forcing his way under a pile of bodies for an unconverted try.