Trojans receive five yellow cards in opening Alliance League defeat at Milford

Thornhill Trojans A team made an in-disciplined start to their new Yorkshire Men’s League season as they went down 28-16 at Milford Marlins A in Alliance Division One.

The Trojans were on the receiving end of five yellow cards during the course of the game and also had their water carrier sent off as they were always going to be fighting an uphill battle.

Thornhill must learn to work with match officials more if they are going to make a serious impact during the course of the second team season.

Despite a flurry early in the second half, the Trojans never really made a serious impact and this will give coach Thomas Codman food for thought as the season progresses.

Scott Green had a fine game and tried manfully to rally the Trojans, giving 100 per cent throughout and his enthusiasm led to two tries. Man-of-the-match Jonathan Hellings was the other Trojans try scorer with Craig Holmes kicking two goals.

However, referee Nigel Taylor would tolerate no back chat and handed yellow cards to Green, Luke Carter, Adam Johnson and Jack Stead all for dissent.

Stead also earned a second stint in the sin bin for holding down, while water carrier Stuart Springett was shown a red card for speaking out of turn to the referee.

The Trojans will look to bounce back this Saturday when they host Hunslet Warriors A, who open their league campaign with a trip to Overthorpe Park.

Shaw Cross Sharks A opened their Alliance Division One campaign with a 46-16 defeat away to Myton Warriors A.

The Sharks entertain Thornhill’s conquerors Milford Marlins this week.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons produced a fine effort but they slipped to a 24-16 defeat at home to Hunslet Club Parkside Academy in their opening game in Alliance Division Two.

Moor’s second string are not in action this Saturday but return on April 22 when they host Hull Dockers Steelers.

Mirfield Stags will compete in Yorkshire Men’s League Division One this season but they do not start until April 22 when they entertain Norland Sharks.