Trojans gain sweet revenge with victory over Dudley Hill

Thornhill Trojans gained sweet revenge for their 42-18 defeat against Dudley Hill just over a month ago when they recorded a 46-16 win away to their National Conference League Division Two promotion rivals last Saturday.

Thornhill man-of-the-match, stand off Liam Morley seemed to be involved with most things the team achieved when going forward.

There were also stand out performances from centre Will Gledhill and substitute Danny Ratcliffe.

The Trojans struck early with a try after only three minutes when the ball was worked along the attacking line and a pass from Morley sent Tom Gledhill over by the side of the posts. George Woodcock converted.

Thornhill appeared to switch off following a stoppage in play and Dudley Hill immediately caught them napping and nipped over from close range for a try through Sebastian Russo. Neil Wall converted.

Thornhill attacked following a scrum and a good pass from James Craven picked out winger Woodcock, who sprinted over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Substitute Danny Ratcliffe then entered play and scored with his first touch of the ball.

The Trojans worked the ball to Ratcliffe, who with a shrug of the shoulders dispensed of a would-be tackler and raced 30 metres to score a try, which Woodcock converted.

But this good work was quickly undone when Thornhill were once again caught off guard on their own try line.

Dudley Hill’s James Morton made the most of Thornhill’s lapse in concentration to plough over for a try from close range, Wall adding the goal.

In the run up to half-time Dudley Hill spilled the ball, which was picked up by Morley who set off on a run towards the posts.

Joss Ratcliffe was up in support of the break and collected a pass from Morley to stride over for a try. Woodcock converted to see the Trojans lead 22-12 at the break.

Almost immediately after the restart Joss Ratcliffe scored his second try of the game. With play close to the Dudley Hill try line a pass from Danny Ratcliffe proved to be decisive in unpicking the defensive line. The pass from Ratcliffe found Will Gledhill who in turn found Joss Ratcliffe and he planted the ball down one handed for an unconverted try in the corner.

Thornhill were in control and went in search of further tries.

With play close to the home try line, Anthony Broadhead found Morley who in turn put Luke Haigh over for a try, Woodcock kicking the extras.

Haigh then turned try creator when his pass put substitute Sam Ratcliffe away and with a sudden turn of pace, he raced clear to score and Woodcock converted.

Straight from the restart Broadhead collected the ball and sent Danny Ratcliffe racing the remaining 50 metres to cross for an unconverted try.

A late consolation try from Harry Hall was quickly cancelled out by Thornhill when a failed interception was picked up by the Trojans and Will Gledhill touched down for an unconverted try to seal the win.