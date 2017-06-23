Trojans bid for hat-trick of Heavy Woollen Cup victories

Thornhill Trojans reached a fifth successive Hevay Woollen Jim Brown Cup final with a 38-16 victory over Dewsbury Celtic last Thursday.

The Trojans were pushed all the way by a very youthful and enthusiastic Dewsbury Celtic team, who brimmed with passion, and it was only a late flurry that saw Thornhill pull clear.

The game exploded into life in the opening exchanges when a melee erupted close to the touch line and referee Simon Ellis showed Thornhill’s Anthony Broadhead and Celtic’s Matt Ginnelly red cards.

Thornhill’s James Craven and Celtic’s Danny Thomas claimed the official man-of-the-match awards, while Trojans scrum half scrum-half Luke Haigh produced some telling runs.

Celtic opened the scoring with an unconverted try in the corner through Nathan Waring but the Trojans swiftly replied when Will Gledhill strode through a gap for a try which George Woodcock converted.

George Woodcock went close to scoring before Joss Ratcliffe completed the move with an unconverted try in the corner.

Celtic replied when Josh West pounced on a chip through and Tom Holloran converted to make it 10-10 at half-time.

From the restart Haigh broke clear and dashed over for an unconverted try.

Celtic capitalised on a Trojans mistake to score a breakaway try as Thomas strode over and Holleran converted to edge them ahead.

Heavy rain began to fall and Celtic began to run out of steam as Thornhill suddenly took control by scoring five unanswered tries to pull clear.

Woodcock continued his impressive scoring streak by squeezing over for a try in the corner and Andrew Bates kicked a brilliant goal from out wide.

Josh Clough was on the end of a passing move to score, with Bates converting.

The game was effectively secured when substitute Luke Carter opened up the defence with a dummy pass to grab an unconverted try.

Thornhill now appeared to be finally in control and Anthony Harris was held up over the try line.

Thornhill played on and another gap appeared for Will Gle to go over for his second try.

The final try of the game was created by Craven when he used his pace to make a break before sending out a pass, which picked out Sam Ratcliffe who went over for an unconverted try.

The action still wasn’t over as Celtic’s Dom Senior was sin binned for dissent. A and another yellow card followed when Carter was deemed guilty of a spear tackle.

With both teams down to 11 men the referee eventually blew for full time in this pulsating derby.

The win put Thornhill through to the fifth successive Heavy Woollen Cup Final and they now bid for a hat-trick of victories having won the competition for the last two years.

Thornhill return to National Conference Division Two action on Saturday with a trip to Bradford Dudley Hill, while Celtic travel to Rylands Sharks and Dewsbury Moor host Elland in Division Three.