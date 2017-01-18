Trojans begin National Cup defence at Waterhead

Thornhill Trojans begin their BARLA National Cup defence with a trip to Waterhead this Saturday (kick off 2pm).

The game was scheduled to take place on February 4 but as been brought forward due to Thornhill’s involvement in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Thornhill won the National Cup for the first time last season, beating Myton Warriors 17-14 in a cracking final at Featherstone Rovers’ Big Fellas Stadium.

The Trojans are running a coach to Waterhead on Saturday, leaving the club at midday, priced £10.

Supporters making their own way to the game should head for Waterhead Park, Peach Road, Waterhead, Oldham, OL4 2HX.

Thornhill will entertain Castleford side Lock Lane in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round on January 28, while the Trojans begin their National Conference Division Two campaign at home to Wigan St Judes on Saturday, March 4.

Batley Boys have been paired at home to Queensbury in the National Cup first round, while Dewsbury Moor travel to Wigan St Cuthberts, with those ties scheduled for Saturday January 28.

Dewsbury Celtic Under-18s host Blackbrook in the National Cup first round on Sunday January 29, while Dewsbury Moor Under-16s are already through to the second round of their competition following an impressive 38-4 victory away to Wigan St Patricks last Sunday.