Trojans A turn form around with impressive victory over Hunslet Warriors

Thornhill Trojans A produced a much improved performance from their previous outing as they defeated Hunslet Warriors A 54-8 to kick start their National Conference Alliance League Division One campaign.

The Trojans were in outstanding form and played with much more discipline and purpose.

Thornhill welcomed Scott Craven back to the club and he put in an impressive shift grabbing a well taken try.

There was also a superb performance from winger Adam Johnson, who ran with confidence to inspire his teammates and registered a hat-trick of tries.

Trojans man-of-the-match went to Jonathan Hellings as he led the Thornhill forward charge well.

The score line reflected badly on the Hunslet team and they were unfortunate to catch the Thornhill team in such devastating form.

The Hunslet team were far better than the score line would suggest and played their part in an entertaining game.

The Trojans scored tries through Adam Johnson (three), Shane Johnson, Chris Mitchell, Josh Clough, Liam Green, Vinnie Johnson and Scott Craven. Mark Hodgson kicked nine goals in this impressive showing.

Shaw Cross Sharks A are also off the mark following a hard fought 26-24 victory over Milford Marlins last Saturday.

It means seven of the eight teams in Alliance Division One have now won one match.

Thornhill and Shaw Cross A teams have a break this weekend but return to action on April 22.