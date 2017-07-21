Trojans A boosted by first team calls but unable to end losing run at Knights

Despite fielding several first team players, Thornhill Trojans A failed to halt their long losing streak in the Yorkshire Men’s League when they went down 34-8 at Normanton Knights A.

It was a bad day for the Trojans with several scoring opportunities squandered in a game they never looked like winning.

Trojans man-of-the-match was full-back Ryan Fenton due to the number of last ditch tackles he had to pull off to try to keep some form of respectability to the score line.

There was also a good showing from substitute George Stott who tried desperately to make an impact in trying circumstances.

It took only 52 seconds for Normanton to score the first try as they chipped forward to catch Thornhill off guard.

The ball was picked up and switched inside to send the supporting Joe Crossland over for a try that he converted.

Despite the sin binning of Ben Jackson for punching, Normanton continued to hold the upper hand and they strengthened their grip with a Crossland penalty goal.

The large contingent of travelling supporters then looked on in disbelief as the ball was lost with a misjudged bounce.

The ball was booted up field by Normanton in a counter attack that started in their own half of the field. Jacob Crossland gave chase and pounced to score his second try of the game. Joe Crossland converted

Joe Crossland then scored his second try of the game when he danced through the Thornhill defence leaving three would be tacklers sprawled on the floor. Crossland converted to turn the screw further.

Now trailing 20-0 in the run up to half-time Thornhill finally showed some fight as the ball was worked out to winger Darius McCarthy, who took the final pass and plunged over for an unconverted try in the corner.

The second half got underway with Joe Crossland kicking a penalty for Normanton but Thornhill went agonisingly close to scoring when Andy Bates failed to hold a high kick to the in goal area.

Thornhill’s James Folan was then sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, from which Joe Crossland kicked a penalty goal.

Thornhill continued to rally in the second half and their pressure was converted into points when Adam Allerton ran onto a pass to power over for an unconverted try.

However, from this point it just wasn’t to be for Thornhill and a long range unconverted try from Joe Crossland was followed by a killer try from Tom Alexander that Crossland converted.

A late attack from Thornhill just about summed up the game when Allerton couldn’t keep hold of the ball, completing a bad day for the Trojans.