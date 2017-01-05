Trinity will give Rams a stern test

Dewsbury Rams will be given another stern run out when they welcome Super League neighbours Wakefield Trinity to Tetley’s Stadium for their second pre-season friendly on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Trinity have signalled their intentions to secure a top eight finish in Super League for the second successive season and earned a 30-6 win away to Leeds Rhinos of Boxing Day.

Dewsbury will assess the fitness of Josh Guzdek, who limped out of the Rams’ game against Batley on Boxing Day but will hope to have a new half-back pairing of Andy Kain and James Glover on duty after both missed the festive clash.

Paul Sykes will also be keen to play against the club where he played more than 60 Super League games, scoring 310 points.

Dewsbury have two other players with Wakefield connections in their ranks as the Rams’ longest serving player Rob Spicer, began his career at Trinity.

Spicer played 46 games for Wakefield before moving to York and then joining Dewsbury in 2009. Lucas Walshaw played 19 games for Trinity before moving to Bradford Bulls.

Wakefield also have three players with Dewsbury connections in their ranks.

Chris Annakin, who is closing in on a century of appearances for the Belle Vue club, began his career with local amateurs Shaw Cross Sharks.

Prop Keegan Hirst played 68 games in two seasons with the Rams before going on to have two spells with Batley Bulldogs.

Prop Anthony England played 44 games with Dewsbury in 2010-11 before moving to Featherstone and then earning a break in Super League with Warrington Wolves.

Indeed, Hirst and England both played for Dewsbury the last time the sides met, in January 2011, in a match which saw Trinity run out 30-10 victors.

The Rams are hoping for a decent turnout for what is the pick of their warm-up games and have reduced admission to £12 adults, £10 concessions and £5 for under-16s, although junior season ticket holders from both clubs can watch the game for free.

Dewsbury will take on the touring Australian tourists, The Yowies on January 15.

The Rams’ final pre-season friendly will be away to Super League new boys Leigh Centurions on January 29. Rams supporters have been allocated Blocks A and B in the West Stand at Leigh Sports Village and the club are selling a batch of tickets, along with coach travel to the game.