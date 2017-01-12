Tourists Yowies to provide Rams test

Dewsbury Rams will tackle touring Australian side The Yowies in their third pre-season friendly on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Coach Glenn Morrison has promised to play a strong squad as the Rams seek a first win following narrow warm-up defeats to Batley and Wakefield.

The Yowies are a somewhat unknown quantity but have experience of playing Championship opposition in England, having given London Broncos a tough work out before losing 38-12 12 months ago.

The Yowies have been established for over 20 years, based in Newcastle and playing in the New South Wales Aboriginal Knock-out competition, but Morrison is keen for his side to produce an improved display.

Morrison said: “You just have to worry about your own game.

“We can pick up things throughout the game to work on and try out but the things we need to work on aren’t major at the moment.

“I think we can do that and be competitive and we aren’t too far away.”

Morrison hopes to have Tony Tonks and new signing Jode Sheriffe available to face The Yowies after both missed last week’s 30-26 defeat to Wakefield Trinity but Rob Spicer could again be rested.

There is also positive news on full-back Josh Guzdek, who injured a knee in the Boxing Day defeat to Batley, but could be in line to return when the Rams travel to Super League new boys Leigh Centurions for their final pre-season game on January 29.

Morrison added: “Tony Tonks had been ill all week so he missed out (against Wakefield) and Jode Sheriffe was supposed to start but failed the baseline head test and we couldn’t get the doctor to sign him off.”

Morrison is also confident a number of his young close season signings will start to improve as pre-season continues, including Hamish Barnes, who scored his first try last week.

Morrison said: “He is showing his class and he got over for a good try. Defensively he has been really solid too.

“Brad Foster also played a lot of minutes in the back row and Aaron Ollett had to start at front row for us.

“He isn’t a front rower but with Sheriffe not being able to play he had to slot in and did some good things, but then strained his groin and had to go off. The young boys I have brought in should start to show their class and if they step up and do what I ask I’m sure they can show how good they are like Guzdek did last year.”