Thornhill maintain fine start to keep pressure on pace setters

Thornhill Trojans continued their recent good form with an impressive 40-6 victory at Drighlington to keep in touch with the National Conference League Division promotion pace setters.

The Trojans were never really troubled by Drighlington and by half-time, the visitors were looking in control.

Trojans youngster George Woodcock registered a well taken hat-trick of tries and also booted over two goals for good measure.

Man-of-the-match went to Jake Wilson, who was moved up to the front row and seemed to revel in the responsibility in taking the Trojans forward.

The Trojans also gave a debut to Will Poaching, a recent recruit from neighbours Shaw Cross Sharks.

Poaching came off the substitutes bench and did enough on his first outing to suggest he could become a key player for the Trojans going forward.

It took only three minutes for Woodcock to register his first try as Thornhill attacked from the kick off and did well to keep the ball alive close to the try line.

Woodcock collected an offload and plunged over for an unconverted try.

Thornhill continued to test Drighlington with Jake Wilson making serious inroads.

When the try line next came within touching distance, Wilson outstretched an arm to plant the ball over for a try which Woodcock converted.

Substitute Sam Ratcliffe made an immediate impact from the bench.

Wison set up the Trojans next score as he broke clear from the half way line with a rampaging run.

Wilson raced clear and put the supporting Sam Ratcliffe away for a try between the posts. Woodcock converted.

With the game approaching half-time, Thornhill worked the ball out wide.

Will Gledhill took the ball forward and sent out a pass to winger Jack Gledhill, who sprinted down the wing and squeezed over for an unconverted try in the corner as Thornhill turned round 20-0 up.

The Trojans continued to show no mercy as the second half got underway, putting Drighlington under immediate pressure.

Good handling saw the ball travel along the attacking line and a quick off load from Sam Ratcliffe put Wayne Wilson barging over from close range. Scott Dyson was instrumental in the creation of the next Thornhill score.

A brilliant pass from Dyson sent Joss Ratcliffe down the wing before switching the ball back inside to send Woodcock racing over for his second try. Will Gledhill converted.

The sin binning of Dyson for an off the ball challenge, momentarily knocked Thornhill out of their stride.

Drighlington scored their only try as Steve McIntyre strolled over unopposed and Michael Sanderson converted.

But this was the last threat the Trojans had to contend with as they wrapped up victory with two tries late in the game.

Dyson’s pass stretched the Drig defence and the ball was moved wide for Wilson to grab his second try which Will Gledhill converted.

Woodcock completed his hat-trick as good handling from Sam Ratcliffe kept pressure on Drighlington and George Stott stood up in a tackle and got a pass out for Woodcock to score.

Thornhill are one of three sides level on eight points at the top of Division Two but they must check on injuries as they travel to Crosfields this Saturday after Jack Gledhill dislocated a shoulder and Ryan Fenton suffered a twisted ankle in the win against Drighlington.

