Sykes closes on milestones

Dewsbury Rams utility back Paul Sykes is closing in on a historic double milestone from an outstanding professional career.

Sykes will feature in the 400th game of his career if he is included in the Rams squad to face Rochdale Hornets on Sunday and needs just 10 points to top 2,000.

Sykes has played 46 times for Dewsbury since joining his home town club 2016.

He also played 34 games for Featherstone in 2015, 62 times for Wakefield Trinity (2012 to 2014), 109 in three spells at Bradford (1999-2000, 2002 and 2008-2012) and 137 in a six year spell with Harlequins/London.

Sykes’s one Great Britain cap came in 2007, while he also played five times for England and five for England A.

Sykes’s career total of 1,990 points reads 264 for Dewsbury (13 tries, 105 goals, two drop goals), 280 Featherstone (18 tries, 104 goals), 330 Wakefield (12 tries, 138 goals, 6 DGs), 304 Bradford (38 tries, 75 goals, 2 DGs), 772 Harlequins/London (49 tries, 286 goals, 1 DG), 4 Great Britain (1 try), 20 England (2 tries, 6 goals) and 16 England A (4 tries).