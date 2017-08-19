Spenborough senior athletes impress to secure Northern League promotion

Have your say

Spenborough’s senior athletes gained promotion from the third to the second division in the fourth and final fixture of the Northern Athletics League season at Manchester.

Darren Thomas gained valuable points placing second in the discus and shot putt, third in the hammer and a win the B javelin.

Glenn Aspindle won the javelin throw and the pole vault and placed second in the high jump.

Among the women throwers Fiona Thomas won the shot and placed second in the B javelin, discus and hammer throws.

Bethany Thomas won the hammer and placed second in the javelin.

Team manager Emma Rawnsley won the 400 metres hurdles race.

There was some fine sprinting from Ciara Flannery who was second in the 100 and 200 metre events.

While there were some good individual performances it was the team spirit and athletes doing extra events that gained valuable points for the team.

Jason Newall, in addition to his usual jumping events, tackled the 3000 meters steeple chase and Amanda Pearson gained points in the middle distance events.

Spenborough placed third on the day but are second behind Manchester Athletics Club in the league with the two gaining promotion.