Spenborough athletes gain second place

Have your say

Spenborough’s senior athletes took a leap from a relegation battle to a chance of promotion thanks to a surprise second place in the third Northern Athletics League fixture at Halifax.

Glenn Aspindle won the javelin throw and pole vault and finished second in the B hammer throw.

Darren Thomas placed second in the discus and hammer and third in the shot putt, while Fiona Thomas won the shot and placed second in the B javelin.

Bethany Thomas won the hammer and gained valuable points in the shot, discus and javelin, while Charlotte Bell won the B discus.

Spenborough’s star on the track was Molly Waring.

Stepping up from the junior league Molly won the 400m hurdles and was second in the 400m A and 100m B races.

Molly was also involved in a fine 4 x 100 metres relay win by the Spen women.

Ciara Flannery was second in the 100m and 200m races and Emma Rawnsley won the B 400m hurdles.

Distance runner Joe Sagar placed third in the 5,000 metres just hours after placing third in the Leeds 10k road race earlier in the day.

Trafford won the match and Spenborough’s second place moves them to third place in the league ahead of the final meeting in Manchester on August 5.