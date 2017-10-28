Spen runners produce creditable performances at Northern cross country

Spenborough Athletics Club’s senior runners took part in the Northern Cross Country Relays at a cool, windy Graves Park in Sheffield last Saturday.

Jenni Muston gave Spen a good start in the women’s three stage race finishing 32nd of the 60 teams that started.

Natasha Geere and Claire Berry kept the team competitive and they finished in a creditable 40th place.

In the men’s race, Paul Davis mixed it with the field of 70 teams to finish 36th on the first leg.

Joe Sagar enjoyed another great run on the second leg bringing the team up to 22nd place.

Sagar is certainly in excellent form as his efforts in Sheffield followed his seventh place finish, out of 200 competitors at the first West Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting of the season at Thornes Park, Wakefield the previous week.

Simon Bolland and Kevin Ogden finished off Spen’s efforts in Sheffield when they helped bring the team home in 30th place.

Lincoln Wellington won both races.

n Hanging Heaton Golf Club bought the curtain down on one of their most successful seasons, which included retaining the Heavy Woollen League Championship and gaining promotion, for the first time, to the Halifax and Huddersfield Union of Golf Clubs first division.

Jacob Scargill joined the professional ranks at Alwoodley Golf Club and Scott Minto became the first member to attain a handicap of scratch.

Club captain, Mo Coe, presented the awards and now hands over to Alister Williams for 2018.