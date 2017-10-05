Shaw Cross sign off campaign with resounding success over Ince Rose Bridge

SHAW CROSS Sharks ended their National Conference Division One season on a high when they cruised past Ince Rose Bridge to record a 40-4 victory.

The win saw Shaw Cross leapfrog their opponents and finish one place outside the play-offs.

The Sharks led inside the opening two minutes as full-back Sam Ottewell continued his rich vein of form.

Matthew Tebb drew the defenders and found Ottewell who had plenty of space on the left to run in and score behind the posts.

Tom Stuckey had two tries disallowed by the touch judge as the score remained at 6-0.

Tebb and Ottewell proved key again as they combined to send Joe Halloran over for the Sharks second try of the afternoon.

The visitors were put on a team warning and found themselves a man light minutes later as loose forward Kieran Eccleston was yellow carded for dissent.

Tom Middleton then managed to score his first try of the season as Tebb provided a second assist with a lovely ball to the centre who barged his way over the line from close range.

Ince Rose Bridge were then reduced to 12 men permanently as substitute hooker Ryan Griffiths was given his marching orders for dissent.

Ross Roebuck added a fourth Shaw Cross score as the ball was moved to the left and he had the space to slide over on the stroke of half-time.

At the beginning of the second half Ottewell went over for his second try of the afternoon after some good work from Ash Lindsay.

The loose forward jinked past the Ince defenders before finding Ottewell who glided through the remaining tacklers to finish the move.

The away side scored their only try of the game as loose forward John Ashcroft produced a superb piece of individual play.

Ashcroft put a grubber to the in-goal and chased his own kick to touch-down.

Ince Rose Bridge continued to fall foul of the referee and were put on another team warning and then had Martin Butler and Oli Murray sin-binned in quick successsion for persistent offending and foul and abusive language respectively.

Ottewell then completed his hat-trick as Brandan French produced a magnificent offload to find his full-back who only had to gather and ground.

In the closing minutes Stuckey got his elusive first try of the season as the ball was flung to the right and the winger dived over the attempting tackler to finish the move.

Newly-appointed coach Zach Johnson was proud of the efforts from his players and was happy to mark his first official game in charge with a resounding win that confirms a seventh place finish.