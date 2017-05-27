Sharks U13 Reds continue to improve as U12s reach final

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-13s Red team produced a determined effort despite suffering defeat to a stronger Elland side.

The Sharks were a player short and met an Elland side who boasted a 20-strong squad.

Coach Aiden Chandler decided to try players in different positions with Jude Senior working hard at hooker.

Finn Oxley and Jamie Cox both had spells at stand-off with Will Hemingway moving to scrum half, where he topped the tackle count again.

Elland ran in four first half tries, despite the efforts of coaches MoM Kian Fitzpatrick, who was solid on the wing to prevent further scores.

He was supported by opposition MoM Cameron Calcutt, who raced away for a length of the field try, which won magic moment.

Freddie Lambert showed energy and enthusiasm and celebrated his birthday by claiming parents MoM.

Solid defence restricted Elland to two second half tries as Haris Hussain ensured Elland were unable to find a way past him.

Ben Marden was relentless in defence and attack, Jed Devine and Josh Wainwright doubled up on the wing to deny Elland and also went close to scoring for the Sharks, who are already showing signs of improvement at an early stage.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-12s earned a 28-0 victory over Thornhill B in the Heavy Woollen Cup semi-final.

The majority of the game was a closely fought contest but Shaw Cross finally took control and dominated last quarter to secure the win.

Good defence came from across the Sharks line, most noticeably by Frazer Cass, Conor Bucknell, Bailey Ellis and a huge improvement from Ewan Cameron.

Max Sheard, Nathan Littlewood, Alex Baines and coaches MoM Callum McNaughton all crossed for tries, with players and parents MoM Josh Howgate bagging two.

Nathan Smith added a couple of conversions to seal victory, which sees the Sharks set up a final against Thornhill’s A team.

The Heavy Woollen final is scheduled to take place on Thursday July 6 at Batley Bulldogs Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, kick off 6.30pm.