Sharks U12s maintain fine start to season with hard-fought win over Stanley

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-12s maintained their good start to the season as they followed up victory over Swillington with an 8-0 success away to Stanley Ranges last Sunday.

Nathan Littlewood led the Sharks tackle count and was supported by scrum-half Joe McAllister-Wood, Alex Bains and Zak Yardley.

Josh Howgate scored his firs try for the Sharks after Frazer Cass broke away to set him up.

Connor Key was unlucky not to increase the lead when he was tackled into touch just short of the line.

Bailey Ellis sealed victory late in the game when he darted through a gap to score.

There were outstanding performances from coaches and opposition MoM Josh Sanderson, along with players and parents MoM Nathan Smith.

The Sharks Under-9s hosted Siddal last Sunday, with plenty of skill on display from both sides as Harvey Cavanagh scooped opposition MoM, while top tacklers were Teddy Dawson and Casey Hirst.

Coaches award winner Bailey Woods produced excellent footwork and passing, parents player awards went to Dillan Charlton and Cavanagh, along with Ben Tranter.

Top trainer was Ellis Peakes, while impressive team work came from Alfie Ibbitson, Issac Redgewick, Seb Jeffers, Phoebe Wilson, Max Tune, Charlie Tilford, Edan Gleadhill, Jacob Stevenson, Jack Stephenson, Charlee Raby and Eviee Raby.

The Sharks Under-9s play at Hunslet RLFC this Sunday.

Shaw Cross Under-11s were involved in a thrilling game against Drighlington.

Luke Maclaren and Joe Wood powered over for early tries, converted by Thomas Ellis and opposition MoM Amir Sghaier, but Drig hit back with two tries and a goal.

Maclaren scored his second try after the break but Drig again responded.

Theo Robinson took the 100 per cent award, Harry Hardwick scooped parents player and top tackler, Harrison Lindsay won coaches award, while Brooklyn Gledhill and Lenni Laverick picked up most improved awards.

Shaw Cross Under-11s are at home to Kippax Welfare on Saturday (kick off 10.30am).