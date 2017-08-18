Sharks suffer defeat to Dockers and slip towards Division One relegation zone

Shaw Cross Sharks are just a point above the National Conference League Division One relegation zone after they slipped to a 33-18 defeat to Hull Dockers last Saturday.

The Sharks have chance to regroup as they do not have a league fixture this week before the Conference shuts down for the Challenge Cup Wembley weekend on August 26.

Shaw Cross took a seventh minute lead with a converted try but the Dockers replied to level and led 10-6 at half-time.

Despite having a player sin-binned following a scuffle, the vistirs took control to build up a 32-6 lead after 70 minutes.

George Russell led the way for Dockers as he bagged two tries and kicked a goal.

Reece Lazenby, Lewis Hill, Joe Hill and Steve Milne also crossed, while Daniel Suddaby (two) and Steve Batty added further conversions.

Shaw Cross rallied late on with two tries but Craig Cook landed a late drop goal to secure the Dockers win, which saw them move two points clear of the Sharks, who are now fourth-bottom just a point above Hunslet Warriors.

Nathan Wright, Matthew Tebb and Danny Grainger, were the Sharks try scorers, with Casey Johnson (two) and Callum Barker adding conversions but it wasn’t enough to prevent them slipping to a 12th defeat of the season.

n Shaw Cross Sharks Under-14 girls team are preparing for a tour to France next month.

The girlsm will be travelling to take on Clairac, who are based south of Villeneuve in the south-west of France, between September 3 and 6 where they hope to play two games against their hosts.

French exhanges between Shaw Cross and Villeneuve have been going for almost 50 years but this will be the first time a girls team from the club has toured.

The team have been raising funds to help finance their trip with a goal set of £1,000.

The girls raised £256 from a bucket collection held at the Dewsbury Rams game against Sheffield Eagles and held a race night at the Crown pub.

A Just Giving page has also been set up at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stacey-archer.