Sharks show early promise before slipping to defeat against leaders Parkside

Shaw Cross Sharks made a brilliant start before eventually losing 46-12 against new National Conference Division One leaders Hunslet Club Parkside last Saturday.

The Sharks could have stormed into a two-try lead within the first 20 minutes, only to be thwarted by some superb defence and the referee’s whistle before Parkside went on to seal a win which saw them move above previous leaders Underbank Rangers.

Victory leaves Parkside needing just a point to secure the title.

Interim Sharks coach Zach Johnson admitted there were plenty of positives for his side to build on as they gave Parkside a scare.

Ross Roebuck looked to have opened the scoring for Shaw Cross when he stormed through a gap and over the line inside the first minute.

However he then had his score chalked off by the referee as the touch judge gave a forward pass.

Zach Parkinson appeared to have sparked cheers from the Sharks support as he went over only to have the ball stolen as he attempted to twist out of the tackle.

The hosts then took control of the game and raced into an 18-0 lead with three tries in a 12-minute period through Jamie Fields, Carl Briggs and Ben Shulver.

Hunslet prop George Clarke was then sent to the sin bin for leading with the elbow in a tackle.

Shaw Cross pulled a score back before half-time when the ball was worked swiftly along the line to Joe Hallaron who nipped over in the corner.

Hunslet then scored inside the opening minutes of the second half despite the touch judge signalling for a knock on.

The hosts added four more tries in quick succession with Shulver, Jack Kirmond, Jamie Bradley, Omar Al-Rawi and Jay Cunningham adding to their tally, while Fields completed a six-goal contribution and AndyHullock also added a goal to put Parkside out of sight.

The Sharks added a consolation as Casey Johnson picked up the loose ball and burst down the line before throwing it back inside to Sam Ottewell who raced clear to score.