Sharks’ anniversary book launch

SHaw Cross Sharks will launch a book to commemorate the club’s 70th anniversary this Sunday (November 12) at 1pm.

The book entitled ‘70 Years of Reaching Forward’ describes how, from humble beginnings, the club has developed through the years.

The club are hopeful that many past members will attend the launch, which combines a reunion for former players.

The club have obtained generous sponsorship, which means the retail price of £9.95 will be heavily discounted for those attending Sunday’