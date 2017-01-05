Second national title delight for Warrior Breed boxer Akbar

Warrior Breed boxer Amaar Akbar has captured his second national title, adding to his gym’s impressive haul.

After six bouts over a six-week period, Amaar captured the NABC national title in Bristol.

Adding to his Junior Development title from 2015, Akbar is now a two time national champion and rated as one of England’s best boxers in his weight division.

The NABC open experience tournament bought the attention of England’s best boxer’s across a number of weight divisions with several former and current national champions competing in the finals.

The Northern stages proved a gruelling task, with Akbar boxing against former national champions James McMeekin and Leonard Hughes on his way to reaching the final.

Amaar faced Joel Bannon, from the renowned Repton Boys Club, and stormed to a hard fought unanimous decision win over the London boxer.

Amaar left the ring in high spirits, acknowledging his family and supporters, many who had travelled four hours to watch the Yorkshire man box.

Akbar said: “It took a long time to set in that I’d won another title. We entered taking it one bout at a time, building experience, but I reach the finals, taking away my second national title.

“I have fought in three consecutive national finals, two of which I have won.”

“I managed to win the Junior Development title in 2015, but was still very inexperienced heading into the 2016 England Boxing Championship with only around 15 bouts. That’s the main one that gets you selected for England.”

“Somehow, I reached the final, against all odds. I fell short against top level opposition, my only loss in the last 20 bouts.

“Coming back to a final again, and this time winning, makes me even hungrier.”

Together with Amaar Akbar’s two national titles, Khalid Ayub is a three Nations Champion and England representative, who along with training partner Daniel Foster, is preparing for a run at national titles of their own over the coming weeks.

Warrior Breed boxers have also won eight Yorkshire titles and two Chairman’s Cup Gold medals.

Warriors Breed head coach Zahir Akbar added: “We take each fight as it comes, our team loves this sport, we’re dedicated people, and Amaar is an incredible athlete.

“We work hard for this, Warrior Breed has a strong environment and team to put systems to work. The platform is there and the results are showing, and we’ve only been competing for two years.

“The fight squad keep growing and as a coaching team we’re only choosing representatives who have developed physical, mental and spiritual characteristics of model athletes.

“The coaching team invest a lot of their time into developing themselves in order to ensure we have a complete skill set.”

“We are now eyeing some of our experienced boxers for championships in 2017, alongside our little warriors as future champions.”